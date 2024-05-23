Azerbaijani-Iranian crisis era turns into history - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The tense situation in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations can be considered a thing of the past, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev stated that Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran is expected to open in the near future.

"In order to repair and improve bilateral relations, this is an essential step. The perpetrator of the assault on our embassy has been brought to justice, and the Azerbaijani government has stated that the embassy's functions would resume once it is secure. Maintaining friendly and equitable ties with all of its neighbors, especially Iran, is a policy that Azerbaijan upholds. The Azerbaijani administration has long placed a premium on fostering better relations," the political analyst remarked.

He also stated that the Azerbaijani public was disheartened by the accidental death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"President Ilham Aliyev was among the first world leaders to respond to this tragic incident. He visited the Iranian embassy in the country and extended condolences for the loss of President Raisi and others in the helicopter crash," he added.

The political analyst also emphasized the significance of ensuring the implementation of the agreements reached during the presidents' meeting.

"In particular, the planned construction of the Aghband road will establish a vital transportation and transit route linking various regions. This route will facilitate the transportation of goods to Türkiye and onward through Iran to the Persian Gulf. Additionally, there are plans to construct a railway in the near future. The realization of these infrastructure projects is pivotal for further enhancing economic relations between our countries. The agreements reached provide a solid basis for Azerbaijan to continue fostering bilateral ties with Iran in the foreseeable future," he stated.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

