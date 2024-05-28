Azerbaijan's ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Aghdam (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. An investigation is underway on the mine incident in Aghdam resulting in the injury of an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the injury of Hasil Yusubov (born in 1997), an employee of ANAMA, on May 28 in the Sirkhavand village of Aghdam district. The incident occurred while he was carrying out his duties and was injured in a mine explosion in the recently liberated area.

“Prosecutor's Office personnel examined the incident site, and other necessary procedural measures were taken.

Currently, Yusubov's condition is stable, and he continues to receive treatment in the hospital,” stated the press service.

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employee has been injured in a mine explosion in Sirkhavand village, Aghdam district, Trend reports via a joint statement from the Interior Ministry and ANAMA.

According to the statement, an anti-personnel mine exploded when agency employee Hasil Yusubov (born in 1997) was on duty.

“The injured employee was evacuated to the district hospital, where his left foot was amputated.

Currently, his condition is satisfactory," added the statement.

To note, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, nearly 80 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, landmines have claimed the lives of over 350 people in the liberated areas, resulting in over 60 fatalities and 290 injuries.

