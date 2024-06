BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures to attract highly skilled foreigners and stateless persons to employment in the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The decree introduces the Highly Skilled Migrants Program, aimed at broadening opportunities to attract highly skilled foreigners and stateless individuals to engage in paid employment in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The full text of the decree can be found at the link.

