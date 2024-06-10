Azerbaijan screens demo report on Return of Azerbaijani refugees to Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The presentation of the report “Return of Azerbaijani refugees to Armenia” was held at the joint organization of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli emphasized the importance of the report at the event.

In accordance with the principles and norms of international law, the Azerbaijanis must return to their ancestral homeland, as pointed out by Alakbarli. The execution of this procedure must be done in a dignified, safe, and nonviolent manner.

Furthermore, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev briefly informed about the report. He mentioned that the main purpose of writing the report in English was to provide the international community with detailed information about Azerbaijani refugees and to prevent unilateral approaches.

Afterwards, the Head of the Department of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) Javid Valiyev stated that Armenian nationalists were working systematically to expel Azerbaijanis from their historical lands.

The next step was to hear the presentations given by Eljan Hasanli and Sarvan Huseynov, two recent graduates of ADA University who were involved in writing the report.

Additionally, it should be noted that the report prepared by the Center for Analysis of International Relations under the title "Return of Azerbaijani Refugees to Armenia" consists of 5 sections.

The first section reviews the history of the process of deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and provides detailed information on the stages of deportation.

The second section analyzes the results of surveys and interviews of victims and witnesses to the incident.

The third section proposes possible directions for a political solution to the process of returning Azerbaijanis to Armenia—issues related to the return of Azerbaijani refugees, the implementation of social programs for them, as well as taking appropriate legal and administrative measures by the Armenian government and promoting inter-community dialogue.

The fourth section contains possible problems that may arise during the implementation of the proposals mentioned in the previous section.

The final section draws up recommendations based on the results of the comprehensive analysis.

