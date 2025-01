BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, Birol Akgün was appointed ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan through a formal decree issued by President Erdogan.

To note, the term of diplomatic activity of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi expired on December 14 last year. He was awarded a commendation on the occasion of the end of the diplomat's term.