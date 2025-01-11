Multiple observers to monitor municipal election in Azerbaijan - CEC (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. More than 66,000 observers have been accredited to monitor municipal election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters on January 11 as part of the ballot printing process for the upcoming municipal election, Trend reports.

The official noted that the accredited observers include 23 representatives of 26 political parties.

"All processes will be conducted under the supervision of accredited observers. Based on the protocols from the precinct election commissions, protocols for the district election commissions must be compiled and submitted to the CEC within two days. After that, the CEC will review all submitted documents within a maximum of 20 days. If any appeals are received, they will be publicly addressed. All of these processes will be completed within 20 days," Panahov added.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.

