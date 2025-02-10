Azerbaijan MFA details Los Angeles Consulate General’s resumption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles resumed its activity in the premises 2-3 weeks ago, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Trend's inquiry.

To note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan stated that since January 7, owing to the beginning of fires in the West of Los Angeles, the building where the Consulate General was located temporarily evacuated. However, the activities of the Consulate General proceeded remotely.

