New Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Alleys of Honor and Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun has visited the tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

The ambassador first visited the Alley of Honor, honored the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath on his tomb.

The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored.

Then, the ambassador, visiting the Alley of Martyrs, paid tribute to the heroic sons and daughters of the homeland who gave their lives in the fight for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan by laying flowers on their tombs.

Then he visited the "Eternal Flame" memorial.

Wreaths and flowers were also laid at the "Turkish Martyrdom" monument, erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Dashnak-Bolshevik forces in 1918.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel