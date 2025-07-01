Aghjabadi hosts mourning ceremony for Azerbaijanis killed in Russia's Yekaterinburg (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Aghjabadi, Azerbaijan, July 1. A farewell ceremony was held in Aghjabadi for Azerbaijanis Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, killed in Yekaterinburg, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The Safarov brothers were buried in the cemetery of Hajibadalli village, where their parents are also buried.

The funeral ceremony was attended by members of the bereaved family, relatives, and public representatives of Aghdam and Aghdjabedi districts.

