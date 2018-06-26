U.S. expert Richard Rasmussen conducts business workshops in Azerbaijan.

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Silicon Valley business expert and investor Richard Rasmussen, a lecturer on Entrepreneurship at both UC Berkeley and Stanford University, is visiting Azerbaijan from June 26-30 to speak to participants from local incubators at the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Communication and Transportation and several local universities about how to solve startup ecosystem challenges.

Rasmussen will also act as one of the international judges at the Clean Tech Competition Program ClimateLaunchPad National Final, and will also conduct meetings at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, AZPROMO and the State Fund for Development of Information and Communication Technology to discuss investment policies and how the Azerbaijani government can support start-up companies.

