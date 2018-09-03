Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze at rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Bulgaria

3 September 2018 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan grabbed a bronze medal at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, held in the Bulgarian city of Varna, said a message posted on the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Scoring 13,900 points for the performance with the ribbon, the young athlete who participated in the individual program, settled for third place, taking bronze.

The gymnast ranked fourth in all-round competitions, while sixth in performances with the ball and clubs.

As for other Azerbaijani gymnast Maryam Safarova, she ranked ninth in the all-around competitions.

About 200 gymnasts from more than 15 countries took part in the international tournament.

