Bakcell gives out 5GB of free 4G internet to residents of 16 Azerbaijani regions

Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan provides the residents of 16 regions with a unique opportunity to get 5 GB of FREE 4G internet and benefit from the most advanced and modern mobile telecommunication technologies and the highest level of customer experience on the market.

As it was previously informed, Bakcell has recently extended its 4G network coverage to many of the country’s regions. In this connection the residents of 16 cities such as Oguz, Agstafa, Shabran, Qazax, Siyezen, Ujar, Zagatala, Lenkeran, Salyan, Gakh, Gabala, Yevlakh, Jalilabad, Sheki, Shirvan and Saatli can receive as much as 5GB of FREE internet traffic on the 4G network in the period from September 1 to October 31, 2018. All they need to start using the FREE 5GB of internet is to dial *304# YES on their mobile devices and activate 4G/LTE network in their device’s settings.

In the course of the campaign’s duration, the free traffic can be acquired only once. Also, to participate in this campaign the customers should have a 4G compatible phone and 4G SIM-card. It is also noteworthy that Bakcell customers residing in the above mentioned cities can replace their old SIM cards with new 4G supporting SIM card for FREE, by visiting one of the Bakcell Customer Care Centers or the nearest Bakcell dealer shop in the area where they live. More details on addresses of Bakcell dealer shops in these regions are available in the following link https://www.bakcell.com/en/free_5_gb_internet_on_4g_network

Free 5GB of internet can be used only on 4G network during 30 days and the remaining traffic will not be transferred to a next month. Also, the FREE 5GB package can be used only on the territory of the above mentioned cities. After consuming the free traffic, the customers will be able to purchase one of the beneficial Bakcell monthly internet packages starting from 5 AZN, to continue enjoying the ultra-high speeds and ultimate quality of customer experience. More information on the available internet packages of Bakcell is available at www.bakcell.com or at the official pages of Bakcell on Facebook or Instagram.

4G is the fourth generation of the wireless data transmission networks designed in order to offer greater speeds for everyday mobile device operations, such as downloads, video calling, mobile TV or social networks. 4G basically means a lot more speed, convenience and stability. The state-of-the-art 4G network of Bakcell enables the consumers to use the best capabilities of their smartphones. In the year 2015, Bakcell has enabled a 225 Mbps support in its ultra-fast 4G network by upgrading it with LTE-Advanced Carrier aggregation technology.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan. With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

