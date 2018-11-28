Developing program for study of landslide zones proposed in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) proposes to develop a program for a detailed study of landslide zones throughout Azerbaijan, RSSC told Trend on Nov. 28.

RSSC noted that the proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

"We have studied and prepared a detailed report on the Bayil landslide zone, which has been submitted to the Presidium of ANAS. The same report was submitted to the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Cabinet of Ministers."

"In addition, we have also proposed to study other landslide zones located in Baku's villages of Ahmadli, Binagadi, as well as in the districts of Azerbaijan," RSSC said.

