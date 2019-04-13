Minister: Over 3,000 foreign reps to attend UNESCO Committee session in Baku

13 April 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in Baku from June 30 to July 10, will be attended by over 3,000 representatives of various countries, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfaz Garayev said during a mass rally on tree planting held by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve, Trend reports.

The minister underlined that Azerbaijan will chair the session.

He added that there are plans to organize visits of the delegations, participating in the session, to the Gobustan Reserve.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku from June 30 to July 10.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan simplifying visa procedures for participants of UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku
Politics 2 April 20:00
Action Plan for 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku approved
Politics 2 April 11:48
Baku to host several UNESCO events during 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
Society 30 March 10:03
Azerbaijani minister mulls preparations for 43-rd UNESCO committee session (PHOTO)
Society 27 March 15:12
Putin reiterates Russia’s support for UNESCO
Russia 6 March 22:21
Baku to host 43-rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee (PHOTO)
Society 5 March 12:48
Latest
Company in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR to increase production of flour products
Economy 13:18
Uzbekneftegaz plans to raise $1 B with Eurobonds placement
Finance 13:17
NIOC representative: Iranian oil will be put on sale at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 13:13
Kazakh currency continues to strengthen against US dollar
Finance 13:13
Turkish Interior Minister announces his readiness to resign
Turkey 13:13
Kazakhstan allocates most loans to industry sector
Economy 13:07
Chinese premier confident economy will meet annual growth target
World 13:00
Tajikistan assumes chairmanship in OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Central Asia 12:42
Turkish Airlines opens new central office in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 12:37