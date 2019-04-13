Minister: Over 3,000 foreign reps to attend UNESCO Committee session in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in Baku from June 30 to July 10, will be attended by over 3,000 representatives of various countries, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfaz Garayev said during a mass rally on tree planting held by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve, Trend reports.

The minister underlined that Azerbaijan will chair the session.

He added that there are plans to organize visits of the delegations, participating in the session, to the Gobustan Reserve.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku from June 30 to July 10.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news