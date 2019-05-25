Competitions as part of Day 2 of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku continue (PHOTO)

25 May 2019 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Competitions as part of the second day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships continue in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The qualifications for senior gymnasts in the women's and men's individual program in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are taking place on the second day of the European Championships on May 25. The winners in the team competition among senior gymnasts will be determined on the same day.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva will perform in all six programs.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be determined for the five best performances.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

On May 24, as part of the Championships, qualifying competitions among juniors were held. The junior team of Azerbaijan consisting of Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Makhmudova and Eleonora Yusifova reached the finals of the European Championships in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is represented by 17 gymnasts at the European Championships.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Everyone is happy and content with result - Azerbaijani team reaching final of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Society 14:27
Joy & delight at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:55
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
2nd day of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Afghanistan interested in increasing imports of oil products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:22
Latest
US calls on Turkmenistan to join Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 14:46
Uzbek government to cover cost of export by railways
Economy 14:43
Turkish company to sign new contract with Turkmen state corporation
Oil&Gas 14:33
Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations
Other News 14:29
Everyone is happy and content with result - Azerbaijani team reaching final of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku
Society 14:27
Russian company talks on possibility of establishing regional hub in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 14:06
Malta rescues 216 migrants in upsurge of Mediterranean crossings
Other News 13:56
Joy & delight at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:55
Turkmen State Oil Concern to buy geophysical equipment via tender
Tenders 13:45