Bakcell receives award from Ministry of Economy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan received yet another award in the sphere of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Thus, on the 4th of June, Bakcell received an award in the “Corporate Social Responsibility” nomination at the “State is the best partner of the entrepreneur” conference organized by the Ministry of Economy, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) (KOBİA) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK). The award was presented by minister of the Economy Shahin Mustafayev to the leader of Bakcell.

It should be reminded that in the beginning of this year, Bakcell received the “National CSR 2018” award. Bakcell’s “Start and improve your business” project, implemented together with “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” association was recognized as the most successful CSR project in the “Support for young entrepreneurs” nomination at a ceremony organized by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Proaktiv Company.

For 10 years now Bakcell implements “Bakcell Stars”, being one of the largest-scale Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs in the country. One of the main focus areas of “Bakcell Stars” is the creation of wide opportunities for children with special needs, children deprived of parental care and children from economically disadvantaged families, supporting their integration to the society and providing them with possibilities for education and employment.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news