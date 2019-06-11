Teams of Baku Higher Oil School win third Robot Olympiad

11 June 2019 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Teams of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took first and third places in national III Robot Olympiad in category among teenagers aged 8-19 years old, Trend reports with reference to press office of the school.

The Olympiad was held in six categories and brought together 62 teams from 30 educational institutions. Teenagers and youth from the cities of Ganja and Sumgait as well as Lankaran district participated in the competition for the first time.

The III Robot Olympiad was arranged at the Heydar Aliyev Centre as part of the InnoFest (Innovation Festival), with organizational support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Transportation, Communications & High Technologies; Azerbaijan Academy of Robotics Engineering; and Public Union for Youth Education, Training, Vocation and Development Center.

Baku Higher Oil School was represented by two teams in the Open Senior category. Although 10 teams were registered in this category, only five of them succeeded in competing. Baku Higher Oil School teams won first and third prizes.

The second year students from the Department of Process Automation Engineering of Baku Higher Oil School Eyvaz Najabli, Rustam Mammadli and Ali Askarov won the first place as part the TechNoBotics team.

The third place was taken by Azer Aliyev, Maryam Allahverdiyeva, and Tural Hasanov, the second year students from the Department of Process Automation Engineering of the Higher School, and Togrul Tahirov, the second year student of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, who represented the Cosa Nostra team.

Having won the first place, the BHOS team will join the International Final of 2019 World Robot Olympiad under the theme of Smart Cities, which will take place from November 8 to November 10 in Hungary.

Being the largest global robotics competition, the World Robot Olympiad was held since 2004 taking place every year in different countries under various themes. First Olympiad was held in 2004 in Singapore and attended by 12 countries. The Olympiad now attracts teams from over 70 countries.

Azerbaijan became a member country of the World Robot Olympiad in the end of 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tourism Association: More Azerbaijani citizens to travel abroad this summer
Business 19:36
How much did Azerbaijan earn from holding UEFA Europa League Final?
Society 18:57
Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 18:47
Azerbaijani producer of dairy products & fruit juices reveals export figures
Economy 18:21
Timeframe for Azerbaijan’s Laki-Gabala railway construction announced
Business 18:08
Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold next auction (PHOTO)
Business 17:23
Latest
Tourism Association: More Azerbaijani citizens to travel abroad this summer
Business 19:36
Upcoming elections: most exciting campaign Israel ever had
Commentary 19:08
How much did Azerbaijan earn from holding UEFA Europa League Final?
Society 18:57
Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 18:47
Azerbaijani producer of dairy products & fruit juices reveals export figures
Economy 18:21
Timeframe for Azerbaijan’s Laki-Gabala railway construction announced
Business 18:08
Czech Embassy talks on spheres of cooperation expansion in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:01
EU says Switzerland must endorse treaty before June 18
Other News 17:56
Rohingya Muslims found stranded on Thai island
Other News 17:29