Teams of Baku Higher Oil School win third Robot Olympiad

Teams of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took first and third places in national III Robot Olympiad in category among teenagers aged 8-19 years old, Trend reports with reference to press office of the school.

The Olympiad was held in six categories and brought together 62 teams from 30 educational institutions. Teenagers and youth from the cities of Ganja and Sumgait as well as Lankaran district participated in the competition for the first time.

The III Robot Olympiad was arranged at the Heydar Aliyev Centre as part of the InnoFest (Innovation Festival), with organizational support from the Ministry of Youth & Sports; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Transportation, Communications & High Technologies; Azerbaijan Academy of Robotics Engineering; and Public Union for Youth Education, Training, Vocation and Development Center.

Baku Higher Oil School was represented by two teams in the Open Senior category. Although 10 teams were registered in this category, only five of them succeeded in competing. Baku Higher Oil School teams won first and third prizes.

The second year students from the Department of Process Automation Engineering of Baku Higher Oil School Eyvaz Najabli, Rustam Mammadli and Ali Askarov won the first place as part the TechNoBotics team.

The third place was taken by Azer Aliyev, Maryam Allahverdiyeva, and Tural Hasanov, the second year students from the Department of Process Automation Engineering of the Higher School, and Togrul Tahirov, the second year student of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, who represented the Cosa Nostra team.

Having won the first place, the BHOS team will join the International Final of 2019 World Robot Olympiad under the theme of Smart Cities, which will take place from November 8 to November 10 in Hungary.

Being the largest global robotics competition, the World Robot Olympiad was held since 2004 taking place every year in different countries under various themes. First Olympiad was held in 2004 in Singapore and attended by 12 countries. The Olympiad now attracts teams from over 70 countries.

Azerbaijan became a member country of the World Robot Olympiad in the end of 2017.

