World Heritage Young Professionals Forum opens in Baku

The World Heritage Young Professionals Forum opened at Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction on June 24, Trend reports.

Rector of the university, professor Gulchohra Mammadova announced the event open. Stressing the importance of the forum, Mammadova said that it allows presenting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

The rector also said that as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage was damaged. "During the forum, we will have the opportunity to inform representatives of 30 countries about that," Mammadova said.

Then Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev spoke about the significance of the forum for the world.

He stressed that this forum provides young people with the opportunity to gain new experience. "The youth will discuss important issues and exchange their views and experience,” the minister added. “The forum will contribute to development of new ideas."

The participants of the forum watched Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Mechtild Rossler’s video message, addressed to the forum participants. Stressing the importance of the forum, Rossler expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting the event at a high level.

Within the forum, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of education, innovation, science, advanced training and employment.

The forum entitled "World Heritage: New Ideas for Global Challenges" is held on June 24-July 2. The first four days of the forum will be held at the University of Architecture and Construction, Administration of “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve and in historic Gabala-Ismailli-Lahij region.

Several presentations will be held with the participation of local and foreign experts. In conclusion, the forum participants will present their declaration at the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee to be held in Baku on June 30 - July 10.

