AZERNEWS releases another print issue

25 June 2019 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 25, Trend reports with reference to the newspaper.

The new edition includes articles: Energy named priority in cooperation with Ukraine; Visa regime with Japan to be simplified; Pensions to grow again; Absheron beaches in Top 5 of CIS best resorts, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

