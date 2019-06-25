AZERNEWS releases another print issue

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 25, Trend reports with reference to the newspaper.
The new edition includes articles: Energy named priority in cooperation with Ukraine; Visa regime with Japan to be simplified; Pensions to grow again; Absheron beaches in Top 5 of CIS best resorts, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
