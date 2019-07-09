Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Head of ICRC Office in Azerbaijan

9 July 2019 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

On July 9, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Elena Aymone Sessera, who is completing her term in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for mutual cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and ICRC. In particular, activities aimed at enlightenment of military personnel of the military units stationed in the frontline zone and the civilian population living near the line of contact of troops in the field of international humanitarian law, as well as on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were considered.

The Minister of Defense expressed his gratitude to Ms. E. Sessera for the efforts made in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the international organization during the period of her activity in Azerbaijan and wished her further success.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 19:23
Not even 10% of 5,000 licensed insurance agents actively operate in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:18
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to expand production line of sausage products
Economy 19:08
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 18:44
Baku Metro to attract improvement services via tender
Tenders 18:42
Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency: control increased over export of products to EU
Society 18:25
Latest
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 19:23
Not even 10% of 5,000 licensed insurance agents actively operate in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:18
Oblast of Russia to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 19:16
Azerbaijani company “Sab” to expand production line of sausage products
Economy 19:08
Large Azerbaijani producer of sandwich panels to start exporting to former USSR countries
Economy 19:07
Protests continue in Georgia
Georgia 19:04
EIB reveals volume of investments in Georgia
Economy 19:03
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 18:44
Baku Metro to attract improvement services via tender
Tenders 18:42