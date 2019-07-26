Competitions in eight kinds of sports to be held as part of EYOF Baku 2019

26 July 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The competitions are being held in eight kinds of sports, namely, athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, judo, tennis, volleyball, basketball and handball during the sixth day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in seven kinds of sports:

Judo

Men

81 kg, 1/16 finals

Maharram Imamverdiyev – Vlad Topala (Romania)

90 kg, 1/16 finals

Ruslan Nasirli – Borislav Vladov (Bulgaria)

+90 kg, 1/8 finals

Huseyn Mammadov - Daniel Udsilauri (Germany)

Women

70 kg, 1/8 finals

Narmin Amirli – Elisa Van Hulst (Holland)

Swimming

Women, 50 m, freestyle, classification stage

Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah

Men, 400 m, complex, classification stage

Aliyar Jahangirbayov

Women, 800 m, classification stage

Aysel Safarova

Artistic gymnastics

Men, individual exercises

Samad Mammadli

Athletics

Women, triple jump, finals

Sabrina Zhralova

Men, discus throw, classification, B group

Yusif Nazarov

Men, 4x200 m, first stage

Alexey Alakbarov, Ali Abdyev, Alkham Naghiyev, Teymur Salakhzade

Women, 4x200 m, finals

Fakhriyya Taghizade, Bibikhanim Gambarova, Nika Mammadova, Lamiya Valiyeva

Men, 3000 m, finals

Thomas Azevedo

Basketball

Men, competing for 5th-8th places

Azerbaijan-Greece

Handball

Men, competing for 5th-8th places

Azerbaijan-Iceland

Men, competing for 5th -8th places

Azerbaijan-Romania

Volleyball

Men, competing for 5th -8th places

Azerbaijan-Bulgaria

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian gymnast hopes to participate in more competitions in Baku
Society 25 July 20:52
Second day of EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions wraps up
Society 25 July 20:51
Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 25 July 20:05
Winners in EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions named
Society 25 July 19:44
Best moments of 3rd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 25 July 19:44
Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 25 July 18:47
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Singapore June industrial output drops less than forecast
Other News 10:05
EBRD, AIIB and BSTDB to allocate $350M for Turkey’s largest geothermal power plant
Oil&Gas 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Uzbekistan, Turkey to develop transportation by Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
Economy 09:44
Azerbaijan Industry Bank's net profit declines more than 16 times
Finance 09:40
Turkmen refinery to buy drilling equipment via tender
Tenders 09:27
France's Macron to discuss Brexit with Britain's Johnson in coming weeks
Other News 09:25
Branch of Pakistan’s bank in Azerbaijan completes second quarter with losses
Economy 09:22