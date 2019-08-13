Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits foremost military units (PHOTO)

13 August 2019 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

On the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have met with servicemen serving in foremost military units, Trend reports citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense has heard the report on the operational situation, observed the enemy’s forward positions and gave relevant instructions to ensure the constant combat readiness of the units.

The minister has got acquainted with the conditions in the units, then met with the servicemen, congratulated the military personnel on Eid Al-Adha, and stressed that the activities carried out in the field of improving their social conditions are constantly continuing due to the attention and care of the state of Azerbaijan.

In the end, the Minister of Defense talked to the military personnel at the tea table.

