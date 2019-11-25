Azerbaijan sets living wage for 2020

25 November 2019 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The living wage in Azerbaijan was discussed at the plenary meeting of the parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

In accordance with the bill, the country's living wage for 2020 has been set at 190 manat, for the able-bodied population - 201 manat, for pensioners - 157 manat, for children - 170 manat.

The living wage was approved in the second reading following the discussions.

The law will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

