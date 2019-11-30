Azerbaijan may use rural houses to accommodate tourists

30 November 2019 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.30

By Ilhama Isabalaeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) together with State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan is discussing creation of new opportunities to acommodate foreign and local tourists said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Zeugschmidt, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit.

“The development of rural tourism is planned to increase the improvement of rural houses,” Zeugschmidt said.

“Several directions have been identified for the development of rural tourism. This is a description of suitable rural homes, as well as their formation in the form of communities. The next major area is involvement of rural house owners with certain reforms,” Zeugschmidt said.

One of the main questions is to improve the reach of budget hotels for the citizens of the country. Observations show that visitors stop at 4 and 5-star hotels.

“But the State Tourism Agency has proposals for construction of budget hotels in support of tourists who want to stay in such places. Villages can create a platform by connecting their houses to this network,” Zeugschmidt said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani company expands production of sausages
Business 11:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 29-Nov. 30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:32
Tourist police to start operating in Baku
Tourism 11:29
Azerbaijani company decides on thyme export direction
Business 11:18
Azerbaijani company eyes to export dried fruits to Europe
Business 11:17
Opening of TANAP is an important event for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:51
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy polyethylene
Tenders 11:35
Azerbaijani company expands production of sausages
Business 11:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 29-Nov. 30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:32
Tourist police to start operating in Baku
Tourism 11:29
Azerbaijani company decides on thyme export direction
Business 11:18
Azerbaijani company eyes to export dried fruits to Europe
Business 11:17
Nearly 100 km of pipes for new gas pipelines arrive in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:04
Opening of TANAP is an important event for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:51
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 30
Iran 10:48