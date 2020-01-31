Eight students of Baku Higher Oil School who haven’t yet received diplomas, have received job offer from BP

31 January 2020 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Eight students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have received a job offer from BP. They are students in their last (fifth) year, who have not yet completed their academic year and have not received diplomas.

Six of them (Javid Aliyev, Khadija Mammadova, Ali Nuraliev, Nihad Abbasov, Sakina Balajayeva, Isa Mammadli) are students of Petroleum Engineering Department, and the other two (Nigar Jakhangirova, Sadaya Omarova) are students of the Chemical Engineering Department,

The students who have received a job offer have successfully completed the summer internship program organized by BP. In addition, they meet the criteria established by the company.

Thus, the above students underwent an internship at BP in the period from July to September 2019. The students gained the right to participate in the internship program after they had successfully passed the English language and professional aptitude exams, and the interview. During the two-month internship, the students worked on real projects, which helped them develop their technical knowledge, as well as communication, teamwork and presentation skills. At the end of the internship program, they made a presentation before BP experts.

In connection with the successes achieved by these students, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with them and their parents.

Congratulating students and their parents on the successes achieved, the rector emphasized that he feels proud of every student and graduate of Baku Higher Oil School.

He noted that the main mission of BHOS, along with the training of highly qualified English-speaking engineers, is to prepare students for life outside the university.

“It is for this reason that young people studying at BHOS receive a job offer without having received a diploma. From the moment of establishment of BHOS, all its graduates, without exception, have been provided with employment at well-known local, transnational and international companies,” Elmar Gasimov added.

Speaking at the meeting, the students' parents emphasized that, along with providing training at the level of international standards, BHOS provides students with comprehensive support for their personal development. It was noted that the special care given to students is very important for nurturing them as socially useful, independent citizens.

The parents stressed that they are proud that their children have received a job offer from such a well-known transnational company as BP without having received a diploma. The students, in turn, noted that they owe their success to the solid knowledge they have acquired at Baku Higher Oil School and the good conditions created for them in the school.

