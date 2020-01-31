Azerbaijan's Health Ministry: No coronavirus detected in students arriving from China

31 January 2020 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

After conducting appropriate checks, in order to monitor the Azerbaijani students who arrived from China’s Wuhan city, where the coronavirus was first detected, a special medical facility was set up at the border checkpoint, Trend reports on Jan. 31.

Several Azerbaijani students, who arrived in the country on January 30 from the Wuhan city, are under medical supervision. None of them showed symptoms of coronavirus. At the end of the 14-day quarantine, students will be discharged home.

The Baku office of the World Health Organization, country’s Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance said that a virus spread in China has not been detected in Azerbaijan.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus was detected in December 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan city. Infection has already been registered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Germany and Finland.

In China alone, the number of patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus reached 9,692 people, 213 patients died.

