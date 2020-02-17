Photographer of Azerbaijan Airlines magazine becomes AIPS award winner (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Chief photographer of Azerbaijan Airlines in-flight magazine, which is distributed on all flights of Azerbaijan Airlines, Sergey Kevrin was awarded the prize of the International Sports Press Association for his "Road to Eilag" reportage, published in the 60th issue of the publication in 2019, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has been established since 1924 and is recognized as one of the most authoritative organizations in the world in this field. The Association represents the leading sports media on five continents.

Its prize is considered the highest award in the community of sports journalists. In February this year the results of the AIPS Sport Media Awards 2019 were summed up in Budapest. Almost two thousand journalists from 125 countries presented their works at the competition. The winners in the categories “Photography”, “Writing Press”and “Journalist's Blog” were named. The prize was also awarded to Sergey Kivrin, chief photographer of Azerbaijan Airlines magazine.

The fact that of the many hundreds of works his photo report "Road to Eilag", dedicated to the First National Nomadic Culture Festival, was awarded is undoubtedly a credit not only to the staff of the publication, but also to the organizers of a colorful performance in Azerbaijan’s Gadabay region and the leadership of AZAL Airlines, seeking to familiarize guests with the life of the country as fully as possible.

"But above all, it is a high appreciation of Azerbaijan's sporting achievements, its contribution to the development of national culture," AIPS laureate Sergey Kivrin noted.

Azerbaijan's achievements in sport are undeniable. Thanks to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev’s constant care, the country has taken a firm place not only among sports powers, but also organizers of international competitions. Most of them like other large-scale events taking place in the country have been covered in the pages of Azerbaijan Airlines in-flight magazine.

"In our view, what is important is telling about Azerbaijan, promoting its achievements abroad, which, of course, should contribute to the growth of international prestige of our country, as well as attract tourists," AZAL Vice-President, Head of Azerbaijan Airlines magazine Eldar Hajiyev commented on AIPS Prize.

In turn, we congratulate Sergey Kivrin, who, in addition to the AIPS award, was awarded a gold medal at the Fifth International Photo Salon (Sofia) over the past two months, and received ten prizes of the popular American photography website ViewBug (www.viewbug.com) for his "Lake Goygol" photo. We wish him new achievements and outstanding reportages!