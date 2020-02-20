Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on topic ‘Women and Engineering’ (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a presentation ceremony of the Integrated Mentoring Program. The event was organized jointly by the BHOS and the WING (Woman in Engineering) movement.

The BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Head of the WING movement Vusalya Kazimova spoke at the ceremony. The event also included panel discussions with experts on the topic “Women and Engineering”.

Opening the ceremony with a keynote speech, Vusalya Kazimova noted that not many girls want to build a career in STEM and computer science. She said that a new format of cooperation between schoolgirls and female students, on the one hand, and engineers from well-known engineering companies, on the other hand, will be established, based on the principle of “Learn-Teach” education. Vusalya Kazimova emphasized that WING will also take part in the important work carried out in our country in the field of training female personnel.

At the ceremony, the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov spoke about the importance of the event in terms of sharing useful experiences and encouraging girls to study in engineering departments. The rector emphasized that the number of girls showing interest in this field is growing from year to year.

“There were many girls among the students who scored the highest points in the entrance exams at BHOS and won the Presidential Scholarship for this,” he added.

Among the speakers at the panel sessions were the founder of STEM Education Azerbaijan Jeykhun Jabbarov; Project Manager of STEAM Azerbaijan, employee of the Education Institute Igrar Nazarov; Department Head of BP Nigar Jalilova; Technical Director of Engineering For Kids Azerbaijan Mario Caichedo; Research Director of the United Nations Development Program Leyla Seyidzade; expert in innovative technologies and processes Shabnam Mammadova.

The participants of panel discussions highlighted the need to promote the interest of young boys and girls in various subject areas and the important role of social factors in shaping choices. They also noted that educational policy should help girls increase their self-confidence and develop the skills necessary for them to become an engineer.

School principals, teachers and students from various universities took an active part in the discussions.