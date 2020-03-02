Azerbaijan Airlines plane heading to Dubai returns to airport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
The captain of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-011, heading from Baku to Dubai at 10:12 local time, decided to turn around and requested a landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.
The unplanned landing of the aircraft was caused by technical reasons.
At 10:44 Baku time, the plane made a safe landing at the airport.
