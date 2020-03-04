Volleyball Federation: Matches within Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship postponed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
The matches within the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship have been postponed, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.
“This step was taken in accordance with the information of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers as part of urgent measures to prevent the threat that the infection of coronavirus (COVID – 19) may pose in Azerbaijan,” the message said.
In accordance with the decision of the Federation, the matches of the Super League, Premier League and the 1st League, scheduled for March 4-10, were also postponed.
The dates of the cancelled competitions have not yet been specified.
