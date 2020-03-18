Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

Not too many people have been infected with coronavirus COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 18 referring to the statement made during the discussions in the Institute of Biophysics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) dedicated to the situation related to coronavirus and the ways to protect against it.

“It is possible to assume that this virus will be eradicated in Azerbaijan relatively quickly as a result of the radical measures taken by the country,” the statement said.