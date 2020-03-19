Azerbaijan brings back over 1,700 of its citizens amid coronavirus epidemic (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:09

As of now, Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) has carried out 12 charter flights to Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rome and Budapest, ensuring the return of 1743 Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports referring to the company's press office on March 19.

Due to temporary suspension of traffic between many countries in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijan’s national air carrier - AZAL - carries out regular charter flights to ensure the evacuation and return of citizens to their homeland.

According to the Azerbaijani government’s order, all appropriate measures have been undertaken to return Azerbaijani citizens back home. All AZAL personnel, including crew members, ticket office employees, continue to work in heavy duty.

AZAL once again asks the citizens to show understanding and patience in the current emergency situation that most countries in the world have faced.

The special measures are being implemented in the country to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Each Azerbaijani citizen returning to the country undergoes a medical examination, and, if necessary, is quarantined.