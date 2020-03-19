Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds another meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19
Trend:
Another meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov was held on March 19, Trend reports on March 19 referring to the Operational Headquarters.
The measures of preventing the spread of coronavirus, control over restrictions, the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from abroad, the condition of people on quarantine, medical treatment of patients and other issues were discussed, as well as new decisions were made during the meeting.
