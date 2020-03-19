Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters, Prosecutor General’s Office make joint statement (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:32)

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers regularly informs the public about the preventive measures against coronavirus COVID-19, as well as the medical check-up and control over individuals suspected of being infected with coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the joint statement of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The statement was made after Azerbaijani citizen Ulviyya Muradova (Ulviyya Alovlu) was issued a warning regarding the spread of coronavirus-related information on social networks.

“Thus, as a result of investigation conducted by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, it was revealed that Ulviyya Muradova posted on her Facebook page false information about the allegedly large-scale spread of coronavirus in the country,” the statement said.

“Moreover, Muradova also used in her posts expressions casting a shadow on the purposeful steps of the state agencies to combat the pandemic, misleading the public and causing concern among people,” the statement said. “As a result, Muradova was summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office.”

“In accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijani law "On the Prosecutor's Office", Muradova was officially warned that if she continues to deliberately disseminate illegal information misleading the public, sowing panic among people for the sake of sensation and without verification of information, then more severe measures prescribed by legislation, including criminal prosecution, will be taken,” the statement said.

“In the current situation worldwide, citizens and the media outlets are required to show maximum responsibility and comprehensively support the measures which are taken by the state,” the statement said. “The most severe measures will be taken towards the media outlets, as well as users of social networks deliberately disseminating misleading information.”