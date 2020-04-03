Presentation of system related to special quarantine regime held in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3
Trend:
The presentation of the System for issuing and monitoring permits during the application of a special quarantine regime was held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The system was presented by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.
