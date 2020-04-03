Azerbaijan’s Baku City Circuit among best F1 circuits of 21st century

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Baku City Circuit (BCC) was rated fifth in TOP-12 ranking of every 21st century F1 circuit, Trend reports with reference to The Race motorsport channel.

Having taken fifth place BCC surpassed F1 circuits such as: Indianapolis Road Course (United States Grand Prix, 2000-07), Valencia Street Circuit (European Grand Prix, 2008-12), Sochi (Russian Grand Prix since 2014), Yas Marina (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009), Korea International Circuit (Korean Grand Prix 2010-13), Singapore (Singapore Grand Prix since 2008) and Shanghai (Chinese Grand Prix since 2004).

In opinion of The Race, BCC as a location is perfect blend of modernity and antiquity with the high-rises of modern Baku and the antiquity of the old city with its fortress walls.

“As a circuit, the endless drag down the main straight offers great overtaking opportunities and the twisty sections later in the lap test the street-circuit skills of the drivers. And for those in the garages, it’s not easy to decide on the compromise between speed on the straights and in the corners. After initially earning a reputation for tedious races, Baku has since reliably delivered Sunday mayhem, turning it into one of the more anticipated races of the year,” the channel said.

In turn, Circuit of the Americas (United States Grand Prix since 2012) has been ranked first in the every 21st century F1 circuit rating.

On Mar. 23, 2020 2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix which was to take place on June 5-7, 2020 has been postponed.

The decision of postponing 2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was made after long discussions with the management of Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), as well as the Azerbaijani government.

This decision was made in connection with the continued global spread of COVID-19 and is based on expert recommendations rendered by the relevant state agencies.