Donations to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus increase

Society 8 April 2020 11:13 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Over 110 million manat ($65.1 million) has been transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus to date, Trend reports on April 8.

Donations have been made by 2,692 legal entities and 8,223 individuals.

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 19, 2020.

The fund aims to provide financial support to activities carried out in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The protection of public health in Azerbaijan and provision of health care services in accordance with international standards are among the priorities of the socio-economic policy implemented in the country.

