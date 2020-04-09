Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVD-19 cases, 38 recover, 1 dies (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 16:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 104 new COVD-19 cases, 38 patients have recovered, while one died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Resuscitation measures to stabilize the health status of a citizen born in 1949 infected with coronavirus, who was also suffering from oncological disease and diabetes mellitus, did not produce results, and the patient died. At the moment, members of his family, as well as other persons with whom he has contacted, are being identified and quarantined.

Meanwhile, 38 people have completely recovered and discharged home.

Up to now, 926 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. A hundred and one of them recovered, nine people died. The rest 816 people are being treated in special hospitals. The condition of 27 people out of those 816 people is severe, the condition of 35 people is assessed as moderate, and the rest feel normal.

To establish the facts of infection, over 57,371 tests have carried out so far in the country.