Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population conducts daily monitoring through an electronic system to prevent unjustified dismissal of employees and staff reduction in the private sector, a source in the ministry told Trend on April 13.

The ministry also sent appropriate warning notifications to the employers in advance.

This process covers 710,000 private sector employees.

As a positive result of the conducted work, the number of employment contracts did not decrease in the private sector, but on the contrary, the growth dynamics continued.

The number of employment contracts amounted to 664,119 on April 1, 2020, while on April 12 this figure was 710,967.

Thus, an increase in the number of employment contracts by 46,848 has been observed since April 1, 2020 and by 69,478 since January 1, 2020.