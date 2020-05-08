Azerbaijan may tighten penalties for violating quarantine regime rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is necessary to tighten the penalties for violating the rules of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Musa Guliyev, chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy of the Azerbaijani parliament, said.

Guliyev made such a proposal at a parliamentary meeting, Trend reports on May 8.

The chairman stressed that in this regard, the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses could be amended after the consultations with the Operational Headquarters.

Guliyev added that the non-compliance with the rules of the quarantine regime may lead to the second wave of coronavirus infection.

"Therefore, everyone must be aware of the responsibility,” the chairman said. “While speaking at the opening ceremony of a modular hospital complex on May 7, the Azerbaijani president touched upon this issue, urging everyone to comply with the rules of the quarantine regime."

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova stressed that while meeting with voters, the MPs must remind of the importance of observing the rules of the quarantine regime.