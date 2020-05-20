Deportation of Azerbaijani citizens from foreign countries suspended - State Migration Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Deportation of Azerbaijani citizens from foreign countries whose period of residence there has expired has been suspended, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

Huseynov made the remark during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

“This process has been suspended in all countries in connection with the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Azerbaijan,” Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added. "The appropriate decisions will be made after the opening of the borders."