Two-three-day restrictions may be introduced during following weekends in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
Trend:
Two-three-day restrictions may be introduced during the following weekends and the days closer to the holidays in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.
Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 4.
