Agrotechnical measures needed to prevent invasion of locusts from Iran to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Locusts which passed to Iran from neighboring countries can also enter Azerbaijan, if relevant preventive measures won't be taken in the near future, Head of Applied Zoology Center under the Institute of Zoology of Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in Biology Barat Ahmadov told Trend on June 8.

According to Ahmadov, locusts, mainly passing to the territories of Imishli, Bilasuvar and other Azerbaijani districts close to the border with Iran, cause serious damage to crops.

“Moreover, they lay larvae, which a serious malicious base for the next years. Locusts are considered the most dangerous pest for agriculture, mainly for grains,” he said. “There are over 50 locust species in Azerbaijan, and some of them form huge swarms during the breeding season, migrating from one place to another. During the migration, they destroy all plants in their path, and it should be noted that such migrations happen periodically."

The specialist also noted that if the locusts migrate to the territory of Azerbaijan, it will be necessary to take agrotechnical and chemical control measures.

Since the beginning of this year, favorable climatic conditions have led to the reproduction of desert locusts in East Africa, South-West Asia and the nearby territories of the Red Sea. Along with Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya, the locusts spread in Iran and Pakistan.