AZAL brings 217 Azerbaijani citizens back from New York (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 11

Trend:

On June 11 AZAL performed a charter flight from New York to Baku bringing 217 Azerbaijani citizens back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

According to the approved procedure, all passengers are placed under mandatory quarantine.

The national air carrier continues operating charter flights on return of Azerbaijani citizens in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.