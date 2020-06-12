2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Society 12 June 2020 12:19 (UTC+04:00)
2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 12

Trend:

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has made the decision to cancel the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020, Trend reports with reference to the BCC.

The BCC said that the conclusion was reached as a direct result of the continuing uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and comes after extensive discussions with the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic as well as Formula One World Championship Ltd and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

“Following the initial postponement of this year’s race in March, we have explored every opportunity to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2020 in a safe and responsible manner and in such a way that would prioritize the health of all involved, while still putting on a great show for fans across the world. However, it has now become clear that this is no longer feasible within the current timeframe,” the BCC said.

The BCC noted that ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic means that the construction of the Baku street circuit cannot be guaranteed to be carried out safely and on time.

“In addition, various containment measures still being implemented by governments across the world - and the impact these are having on cross-border travel - further reduce the chances of realistically staging a race weekend in Baku later this year. This has, therefore, left us with no choice but to cancel the event,” the report said.

In coming to this conclusion, BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants, the report said.

The fans who had already purchased tickets for this year’s race may secure a refund. Alternatively, any tickets purchased will be automatically valid for the Formula 1 Azerbaijani Grand Prix 2021.

The 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was planned to be held June 5-7.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover heavily drops
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover heavily drops
Turkish municipality to purchase building materials through tender
Turkish municipality to purchase building materials through tender
Cargo trucking from Turkey to France on decline
Cargo trucking from Turkey to France on decline
Loading Bars
Latest
EU Commissioner: Southern Gas Corridor offers many new exciting avenues for further co-op in energy sphere Oil&Gas 13:07
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover heavily drops Turkey 13:07
Uzbek cement plant sets new record of monthly cement sales Business 13:04
Uzbekistan to expand co-op with Israeli agricultural company Business 12:53
Uzbekistan becomes largest importer of Russia's sugar Business 12:52
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Sigorta suspends client reception due to spike in COVID-19 cases Economy 12:49
Azerbaijan plans to send business missions abroad in September Business 12:48
Turkmenistan, China identify priority areas of cooperation in oil, gas sector Turkmenistan 12:43
TRACECA: Coronavirus-related measures heavily affects int'l cargo movement Transport 12:27
2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic Society 12:19
EBRD plans to open its third representative office in Uzbekistan Finance 12:18
Uzbekistan to sign another export contract with Chinese company Business 12:14
Cargo trucking from Turkey to France on decline Turkey 12:11
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down Turkey 12:11
Kazakhstan's import of French-made goods surges Business 12:08
US IBM interested in Georgia's investment business environment Business 12:02
Turkmenistan, UNRCCA discuss measures to overcome crisis caused by COVID-19 Turkmenistan 12:01
Turkey's cement export to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 11:38
US provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle Politics 11:37
Azerbaijan Railway records passenger drop amid strict quarantine Economy 11:34
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 12 Oil&Gas 11:17
EBRD actively participates in reform of Uzbek banking sector Finance 11:15
Azerbaijan plans to increase trade between Turkic Council countries Business 11:13
EBRD will cooperate with Bank Respublika in its new Capacity Building Programme Society 11:00
US Congress supports Jackson-Vanik amendment cancellation for Uzbekistan Economy 10:58
UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April lockdown Europe 10:46
Review of Georgia's car insurance market Business 10:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 12 Finance 10:42
EBRD appreciates ease of Azerbaijan's economic recovery amid COVID-19 Finance 10:41
Turkmenistan, UNDP discuss joint projects related to SDGs Turkmenistan 10:40
Scientific-research space for viticulture and grape products being built in Georgia Business 10:39
Uzbekistan aims to increase potato harvest in 2020 Business 10:37
GreenLife construction company busy with new construction in Georgia's Gidauri Construction 10:35
Georgia's Ministry of Defense implements project agreement with France Business 10:35
ABB hires two undergraduate students of Baku Higher Oil School Society 10:28
Georgia, Japan plan to sign agreement to avoid double taxation Business 10:24
Azerbaijan makes changes to upcoming COVID-related quarantine restrictions Politics 10:14
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Distant Azerbaijani regions to apply new technologies on alternative energy supply Oil&Gas 10:03
Uzbekistan reports 124 new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 09:55
Oil extends slump as prospect of second viral wave in U.S. ends rally Oil&Gas 09:42
Hungarian Minister: EU-Azerbaijan comprehensive partnership agreement should be signed Politics 09:36
Honda resumes production at plants hit by suspected cyber attack Other News 09:34
Georgia to raise pensions for people over 70 Finance 09:33
Ambassador: US, Georgia remain strong strategic partners Georgia 09:30
ADB helps fund Georgia's comprehensive anti-crisis plan Business 09:30
Iran's reception halls in tough times during COVID-19 spread Business 09:25
Kyrgyzstan confirms 37 new COVID - 19 cases, 2166 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:52
MEDEF: French entrepreneurs interested in partnership with Uzbekistan Business 08:36
U.S. to continue reducing military forces in Iraq in months US 08:31
Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases Kazakhstan 08:19
Zarif to leave for Turkey, Russia next week Politics 07:58
Georgia reports 3 more coronavirus cases Georgia 07:56
European Commissioner: If Georgia wants to implement a Free Trade Agreement faster, we are ready to do so Georgia 07:56
U.S. Senate panel authorizes $9.1 billion for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed US 07:15
COVID-19 caseload tops 800,000, deaths surpass 40,000 in Brazil Other News 06:41
Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:05
U.S. senators introduce new bill to punish Chinese technology theft US 05:23
Iraq records 1,261 new COVID-19 cases, 16,675 in total Other News 04:49
Trump says U.S. needs stronger police, promises better training US 04:15
Egypt reports 1,442 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 40,000 Other News 03:39
North Korea says little reason to maintain Kim-Trump ties: KCNA Other News 03:01
Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials investigating U.S. actions in Afghanistan US 02:25
49 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:43
Senate committee unveils $740 billion defense bill US 01:02
Spain reports no COVID-19 deaths for 4th consecutive day Europe 00:31
France's COVID-19 death toll rises to 29,346 Europe 11 June 23:53
Light plane crashes in Russia’s Ryazan Region Russia 11 June 23:09
Turkey: COVID-19 recoveries near 148,000 Turkey 11 June 22:48
Finland stresses need for int'l solidarity in developing COVID-19 vaccine Europe 11 June 22:10
8,986 persons arrested in social unrest in Hong Kong: police Other News 11 June 21:52
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia undermines very fundamentals of Eastern Partnership (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 21:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 11 June 21:11
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund discloses amount of compensation for depositors of two liquidated banks Finance 11 June 21:02
MFA: Armenia’s policy aimed at annexation of occupied Azerbaijani territories doomed to fail (PHOTO) Politics 11 June 21:01
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army controlling roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 11 June 20:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses number of contactless cards in circulation Finance 11 June 20:45
Barkindo: It would be pleasure to welcome Azerbaijan as OPEC member Oil&Gas 11 June 20:43
AZAL: Ticket prices to be set after resumption of international flights i Economy 11 June 20:34
Georgia delays signing 'green corridor' tourism agreement with Israel Transport 11 June 20:22
Iran leads in supply of fuels, lubricants to Georgia Oil&Gas 11 June 20:18
Azerbaijan Airlines introduces isolation procedure for passengers with COVID-19 symptoms Society 11 June 20:16
Ambassador: Regional projects with Russia, Azerbaijan implemented despite impact of pandemic Commentary 11 June 20:12
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds Finance 11 June 20:05
Airlines of several countries willing to resume flights to Azerbaijan Society 11 June 20:05
Voluntary insurance payments greatly surge in Azerbaijan Economy 11 June 19:55
European Union ready to consider visa liberalization issue with Azerbaijan Politics 11 June 19:55
Turkmenistan, OECD focus on support to businesses amid COVID-19 Turkmenistan 11 June 19:19
Azerbaijan records growth in demand for canned fruit, vegetables Business 11 June 19:12
Minister: Kazakhstan saving up significant funds due to economy digitalization ICT 11 June 19:05
AZAL reveals details on getting full compensation for purchased tickets by passengers Economy 11 June 19:00
AZAL VP discloses number of tickets sold by date of suspension of int’l flights Society 11 June 18:56
Passengers of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan-Baku flight to be tested for coronavirus free of charge Society 11 June 18:53
Azerbaijan Airlines to resume only domestic flights so far Society 11 June 18:49
Kazakhstan taking measures to support IT companies entering global market Business 11 June 18:44
BP eyes to ensure Caspian basin’s competitiveness for capital Oil&Gas 11 June 18:43
AZAL: Some passengers arriving in Azerbaijan may avoid staying in quarantine zones Society 11 June 18:30
BP updates on projects in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 11 June 18:29
Iranian FM may visit Russia soon Politics 11 June 18:25
Turkmenistan plans to explore new oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 11 June 18:20
All news