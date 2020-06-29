Azerbaijani president, first lady view restoration and conservation work carried out in part of Icherisheher

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration and conservation work carried out in a part of Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The restoration and conservation work was carried out on the initiative of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.