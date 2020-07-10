Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president discloses reason for metro shutdown
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Metro is an enclosed space with favorable environment for infection, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.
"The metro is an enclosed space where a big number of people may be infected with virus," the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said.
Hajiyev added that express buses operate instead of the metro and the number of the buses is regulated depending on the passenger flow.
