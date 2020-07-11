Admission of foreigners to UNEC at all levels of education continues

At UNEC admission of documents by foreigners for the 2020/2021 academic year continues.

UNEC offers admission of foreigners on bachelor for 22 majors, 56 on a master degree, and 20 on MBA programs, as well as admission on doctorate is held.

UNEC also organizes training courses for foreigners.

Depending on the choice of students, education is conducted in the Azerbaijani, English, Turkish and Russian languages.

Receipt of documents by foreigners is carried out in electronic form. According to the rules, foreigners submit the required documents in electronic form, choosing the level of education, major and language of education. Candidates who meet the relevant requirements are eligible to study at UNEC.

Admission of documents will last until August 31, 2020.

Detailed information: http://unec.edu.az/idareetme/international-students/

Contact: admission@unec.edu.az