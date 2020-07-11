Admission of foreigners to UNEC at all levels of education continues

Society 11 July 2020 10:57 (UTC+04:00)
Admission of foreigners to UNEC at all levels of education continues

At UNEC admission of documents by foreigners for the 2020/2021 academic year continues.

UNEC offers admission of foreigners on bachelor for 22 majors, 56 on a master degree, and 20 on MBA programs, as well as admission on doctorate is held.

UNEC also organizes training courses for foreigners.

Depending on the choice of students, education is conducted in the Azerbaijani, English, Turkish and Russian languages.

Receipt of documents by foreigners is carried out in electronic form. According to the rules, foreigners submit the required documents in electronic form, choosing the level of education, major and language of education. Candidates who meet the relevant requirements are eligible to study at UNEC.

Admission of documents will last until August 31, 2020.

Detailed information: http://unec.edu.az/idareetme/international-students/

Contact: admission@unec.edu.az

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UNESCO, Turkmenistan may jointly implement projects in digital sphere
UNESCO, Turkmenistan may jointly implement projects in digital sphere
Azerbaijan's national communications operator modernizing backbone network
Azerbaijan's national communications operator modernizing backbone network
Azerbaijani startups win success in Silicone Valley
Azerbaijani startups win success in Silicone Valley
Loading Bars
Latest
Admission of foreigners to UNEC at all levels of education continues Society 10:57
Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing Other News 10:33
Iranian currency rates for July 11 Finance 10:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 49 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:20
Data movement of cargo via Turkish Gulluk port revealed Turkey 09:30
Billionaire Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's US 09:28
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, Malaysia almost double Business 08:55
WTO expedites selection of DG Azevedo's successor World 08:55
Iran announces number of enterprises launched in West Azerbaijan Province Business 08:54
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment through Trabzon port Turkey 08:31
IGB to start automatic welding to speed up construction Oil&Gas 08:30
Number of COVID-19 recoveries rises in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:52
EU annual report says Georgia continues to meet visa requirements Georgia 07:19
Ankara, London ‘very close’ to free trade deal, foreign minister says Business 06:37
Thailand intensifies border control with Myanmar amid concerns of COVID-19 Other News 05:55
Brazilian Amazon registers record deforestation in June Other News 04:49
Final poll shows dead beat in Poland's run-off presidential election Europe 03:58
Turkey records 1 003 new daily COVID-19 cases with 23 deaths Turkey 03:05
Iranian ancient objects to be retrieved from Austria Society 02:12
Hundreds of French women protest against new interior minister Europe 01:18
Mali protesters take over state TV building, station goes off-air Other News 10 July 23:56
EBRD to provide new loan for Turkmenistan's construction sector Finance 10 July 22:12
Cost of German welfare state exceeds one trillion euros in 2019 Finance 10 July 22:01
Azerbaijan’s Goycay-Sud enterprise discloses volumes of exported pomegranate juice Business 10 July 21:04
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 10 July 20:30
Number of trucks handled by Baku International Sea Trade Port up Transport 10 July 20:25
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president discloses reason for metro shutdown Society 10 July 19:46
Hikmat Hajiyev: information about extension of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan for 60 more days is rumors Society 10 July 19:36
US provides Georgia with modern communication equipment Georgia 10 July 19:30
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to continue bringing back its citizens from abroad Politics 10 July 19:28
Int'l cargo transportation continues in Azerbaijan during pandemic - Hikmat Hajiyev Economy 10 July 19:18
Assistant to president: No infected servicemen in Azerbaijani army Politics 10 July 19:09
Hikmat Hajiyev: Special session of UN General Assembly begins upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative Politics 10 July 19:08
Norway offers funds to Council of Europe’s new Action Plan for Georgia 2020-2023 Finance 10 July 18:57
Iran's currency market problems can be solved by reforming policies Business 10 July 18:51
Turkey announces five-month volume of fuel oil transshipment via its ports Turkey 10 July 18:40
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Iskenderun announced Turkey 10 July 18:35
Daily price for hotel rooms in Georgian regions decreases Business 10 July 18:24
Turkish ministry unveils volume of cargo transshipment through Bartin port Turkey 10 July 18:23
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani serviceman serving abroad infected with coronavirus Society 10 July 18:12
Azerbaijani Khazar Inshaat company completing construction of residential complex Construction 10 July 18:09
Turkmenistan, WB consider ways to support country's enterprises during COVID-19 Finance 10 July 18:03
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for crude oil analysis Tenders 10 July 18:01
US embassy announces 2020-2022 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Society 10 July 18:00
Uzbekistan willing to go ahead with signing partnership agreement with EU Economy 10 July 17:58
Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price US 10 July 17:56
Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures Other News 10 July 17:54
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues consistently fighting COVID-19 globally Politics 10 July 17:51
Bank of Italy lowers 2020 GDP forecast to -9.5% Europe 10 July 17:50
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan may export pasta to Georgia, Iraq Business 10 July 17:36
Iran announces conditions for remote work Iran 10 July 17:34
UNESCO, Turkmenistan may jointly implement projects in digital sphere ICT 10 July 17:31
IMF Mission: Speed of Georgian economy recovery to depend on rebound of external demand Business 10 July 17:28
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Mongolia Politics 10 July 17:27
French company to create intensive gardens in Uzbekistan Business 10 July 17:26
Azerbaijan confirms 526 new COVID-19 cases Society 10 July 17:23
Tecnicas Reunidas awards new contract for Baku refinery’s modernization Oil&Gas 10 July 17:15
Kazakh investors to become more active in Georgian market Business 10 July 17:11
Azerbaijan increases volume of strategic currency reserves Finance 10 July 17:08
Official: China only country that officially buys Iran's oil Oil&Gas 10 July 17:06
Azercell presents 100 MB data to subscribers registered in “e-Tabib” mobile app Economy 10 July 17:01
Bilateral parliamentary meeting Mexico-Azerbaijan takes place Economy 10 July 16:56
Swiss company increases share in Uzbekistan's fruit, vegetables storage company Business 10 July 16:54
Construction of multi-storey residential complex under completion in Baku’s White City Construction 10 July 16:52
Azerbaijan's alternative energy production increases Oil&Gas 10 July 16:52
UNICEF Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of passenger sedan cars Tenders 10 July 16:49
Volume of cargo transshipment from Morocco via Turkish ports announced Turkey 10 July 16:44
Turkmenistan working with foreign companies for major well repairs at oil field Oil&Gas 10 July 16:42
Uzbekistan to sell state package in leading oil equipment manufacturing enterprise Business 10 July 16:35
New textile complexes to be opened in Turkmenistan Business 10 July 16:22
COVID-19 pandemic cuts France's import of steel from Turkey Turkey 10 July 16:14
TAP is roadmap for further large-scale investments in Greece Oil&Gas 10 July 16:07
Number of active companies increases in Uzbekistan's Kokand Free Economic Zone Business 10 July 16:06
Azerbajani oil decreases in price Oil&Gas 10 July 16:01
TAP announces time of starting gas deliveries to Europe Oil&Gas 10 July 16:01
Chabahar Port to become Iran's third commercial hub Transport 10 July 15:58
Elbit integrates drone into unmanned sea vessel Israel 10 July 15:51
S&P warns Dubai economy to shrink 11%, cuts property giants to junk Arab World 10 July 15:44
MFA: UN General Assembly to hold special session upon President Aliyev's initiative Politics 10 July 15:42
Uber agrees to pay $3.8 million Denmark fine over taxi law Europe 10 July 15:34
Thailand plans economic rehab centre for post COVID-19 Other News 10 July 15:33
Agriculture sector of Kazakhstan increases attracted investments Business 10 July 15:27
Iran, Iraq trade to improve following borders reopening Business 10 July 15:25
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant launches new product Business 10 July 15:24
Indian car part makers aim to establish production in Uzbekistan Business 10 July 15:12
Italy's Armani returned to sales growth in 2019 Europe 10 July 15:07
North-South transport corridor to give almost twofold reduction of transportation costs Transport 10 July 15:04
China to implement new construction project in Georgia Business 10 July 14:56
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses revenues for 18 years Finance 10 July 14:56
Italy likely to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus crisis Europe 10 July 14:54
IGB may allow to import gas from Middle East, Africa Oil&Gas 10 July 14:54
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths Other News 10 July 14:53
Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks Europe 10 July 14:39
Iran reveals data on olefin unit construction at Ilam Petrochemical Company Business 10 July 14:38
Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks Europe 10 July 14:33
WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into virus origin Europe 10 July 14:31
Azerbaijan's import of steel from Turkey slightly down during pandemic Turkey 10 July 14:28
Turkmenistan reveals volume of oil, gas reserves in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 10 July 14:27
Iran's crippled auto industry hopes for price liberalization Business 10 July 14:25
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 10 July 14:16
All news