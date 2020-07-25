Master of UNEC engages in dual diploma programme of the University of Lincoln, USA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
Master in MBA from UNEC engages in dual diploma program at the University of Lincoln of the USA.
Aygul Mammadli, who has a master's degree in English at UNEC Business School, majoring in “Project Management” will continue her education in the United States for 2 years under a dual degree program with UNEC and Lincoln University in the United States.
A. Mammadli, who is currently in San Francisco, will study for a master's degree in financial management at Lincoln University. In addition to studying, she has received the right to work in the United States.
After graduating from the university A. Mammadli will receive a diploma from UNEC and Lincoln University.
Latest
Energy minister: Expanded introduction of renewable energy sources - priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community