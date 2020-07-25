Master of UNEC engages in dual diploma programme of the University of Lincoln, USA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Master in MBA from UNEC engages in dual diploma program at the University of Lincoln of the USA.

Aygul Mammadli, who has a master's degree in English at UNEC Business School, majoring in “Project Management” will continue her education in the United States for 2 years under a dual degree program with UNEC and Lincoln University in the United States.

A. Mammadli, who is currently in San Francisco, will study for a master's degree in financial management at Lincoln University. In addition to studying, she has received the right to work in the United States.

After graduating from the university A. Mammadli will receive a diploma from UNEC and Lincoln University.