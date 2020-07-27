Azerbaijan reports 558 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 396 new COVID-19 cases, 558 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 30,446 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 23,242 patients have recovered, 423 people have died. Currently, 6,781 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,838 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 690,386 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.